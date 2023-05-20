Journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed that the representatives of Martin Odegaard have signalled that they want to have talks over a new Arsenal contract.

What's the latest contract news at Arsenal?

It seems as though Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar are keen to put plenty of important squad members on fresh new deals as soon as possible.

For instance, it was announced this week that goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had committed his future to the club, while there is plenty of talk in the media about the likes of William Saliba and Bukayo Saka also penning new deals.

The latest name to add to that list appears to be club captain Odegaard - and it's good news for the Gunners, as it seems he's more than keen to stick around with a new deal.

Indeed, Bailey revealed as much while talking on 90min's Talking Transfers, explaining the latest development.

He said: "The main thing with this is, his people have signalled their intent to have the talks - which is the main thing, really.

"You know, it's that Football Manager thing, isn't it? When you engage with the agents and they're positive.

"He's not saying, 'No, I'll wait and I'll wait another 18 months.' He isn't saying that. He's happy to talk.

"So this will be a matter of when rather than if. Probably more to the end of the season but this will be a huge deal as well. This will be over £300,000 a week; he'll be one of the highest-paid players at the club."

How much will Martin Odegaard's new contract be worth?

At the moment, the former Real Madrid midfielder earns a reported £115k per week, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2025.

However, as Bailey reveals, he could potentially treble that and now earn over £300k per week. This makes sense to a degree, seeing as he has since established himself as club captain and helped the Gunners regain Champions League football.

What's more, Odegaard has been superb, winning the Premier League’s Player of the Month for November and December and has subsequently been nominated for the Premier League’s Player of the Season accolade.

With all that being the case, if the 24-year-old is happy to commit his future to Arsenal, it sounds like one deal that could be wrapped up pretty soon – which would be a great boost going into a potentially busy summer.