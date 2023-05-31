Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that Martin Odegaard would only leave Arsenal this summer if a "ridiculous offer" came in.

What's the latest on Arsenal and Martin Odegaard?

With the Premier League season now over, the club captain can reflect on what's been an impressive individual season.

After all, the 24-year-old finished the season as the division's highest-scoring midfielder with 15 goals to his name, while he also provided seven assists.

His displays have been so good, in fact, it seems one top European side have been keeping tabs and may now look to place a bid this summer.

Indeed, as per the Daily Mail, French giants Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Odegaard in what could be a "shock move".

However, while talking about it on his YouTube channel, Watts seemed pretty dismissive of the transfer happening.

He said (10:00): "I cannot see any way that Martin Odegaard goes to Paris Saint-Germain or anywhere this summer, I just cannot see it.

"And it pains you to say that because you know anything can happen in football and you can end up looking very, very stupid.

"But you've got Arsenal's captain here who is so into the project. Who is so intertwined with the manager and is just connected with the fans, he's had this fantastic season. It just would not happen.

"Arsenal wouldn't entertain it unless someone came in with some ridiculous offer – you know, like a world record transfer – why would you even consider selling Martin Odegaard in the summer?

How much does Odegaard earn at Arsenal?

With Granit Xhaka looking likely to join Bayer Leverkusen and Declan Rice potentially heading to the Emirates, Arsenal will be busy enough trying to rebuild their midfielder without having to worry about selling and replacing Odegaard.

Certainly, on paper, it doesn't make a lot of sense for the Gunners to sell their captain. Of course, though, you can never say never in football and a huge offer could change plans in an instant.

Still, the good news for Arsenal is that they don't seem to have any plans of selling. Quite the opposite in fact as they could be set to renew his £115k-p/w contract.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has explained that the club have the option to extend until 2026 but negotiations will take place soon over a new long-term deal instead.

He added: "Odegaard loves the club and Arsenal want Martin to be part of their long-term project."