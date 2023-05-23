Presenter Terry Flewers has said on The Football Terrace that Arsenal could land Mason Mount as their next Martin Odegaard even if he's not wanted by all supporters.

What's the latest on Arsenal and Mason Mount?

It appears the Gunners are in line for a busy summer with Bayer Leverkusen hoping to land Granit Xhaka while West Ham United captain Declan Rice could be signed for big money.

Another name to add to the mix is Chelsea midfielder Mount. Indeed, the player has rejected contract offers from the Blues and so could depart soon with Arsenal discussing the Englishman as a potential target.

As a player who stars for a rival London club – and even divides his own fans – many Gooners might not be keen on this deal for the £80k-p/w man.

Flewers seems to think that but he believes this could be a good deal to get done regardless of what the fanbase may feel.

He told The Football Terrace (1:14:06): “The way I'm seeing Gooners going "no" to Mason Mount, there's a part of me that just thinks will history repeat itself and him be like an Odegaard.

"He was someone that Gooners didn't want, as an example."

He continued: "In the summer, most Arsenal fans online picked Richarlison over Gabriel Jesus. Now I'm not saying you don't need more than Gabriel Jesus, but out of the two, one has been a resounding success – comparatively to a guy that's been booked more times for taking his shirt off than he's scored goals."

Did Arsenal fans slam the signing of Odegaard?

Flewers is certainly right in claiming that some Arsenal supporters haven't always been right with their opinions on new incomings.

For instance, there was a major backlash online when the club announced the signing of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, with the player saying: "I saw the backlash.

"That’s when I made the decision to turn comments off, notifications off for people I don’t follow on Instagram and Twitter."

But seeing as Odegaard, Jesus, and Ramsdale have all been regulars for Mikel Arteta this season as they pushed for a Premier League title, it's safe to say those deals have come good even if there may have been doubt regarding those deals initially in some sections of the fanbase.

With that in mind, if the club do decide to chase and sign the £80k-per-week Mount from Chelsea this summer, the fanbase certainly shouldn’t jump to any damning conclusions before at least seeing him turn up in an Arsenal shirt first.

