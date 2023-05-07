The Sun's Charlie Wyett has claimed that Mikel Arteta could look to sell some Arsenal players, including Emile Smith Rowe, as he looks to improve the squad for Champions League football.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

While the Gunners may end up falling just short of winning the Premier League this season, they've still achieved their main target.

Indeed, they will be playing Champions League football at the Emirates next term and this will no doubt lead to loftier ambitions in the summer transfer window.

However, with big names such as Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and others linked, some players may have to be let go to make space in the squad and free up funds for expensive transfers and contracts.

While talking about all this on Sky Sports News, Wyett suggested that Arteta could be keen to upgrade on players like Smith Rowe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Charlie Patino in the summer.

He explained: “He [Arteta] has obviously got a really tough, ruthless slide to him. And he clearly feels that a few of these players, you've mentioned there, Charlie Patino, you've got Maitland Niles, and even Emile Smith Rowe – who played a big part last season – I think all their futures are certainly in doubt.

"Because they need to be moved on potentially, and players who can really cut it at the Champions League level [can come in].

"So Arteta feels that some of those players simply won't be able to make that step up. So I think it's a sensible decision but it's obviously going to be a really tough one as well.”

Who will leave Arsenal this summer?

It sounds as though a call has already been made on Maitland-Niles. Indeed, he's already gone on the record about leaving when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The same can be said of Patino, who will reportedly be allowed to leave as he seeks out more regular first-team football elsewhere.

And while these two might not raise much in transfer funds, they will free up space in the squad and also reduce the wage bill.

However, the most notable name here is Smith Rowe. After all, he was once a key man for Arteta – scoring ten goals last term – but now looks to be on the periphery of the squad.

While it would be sad to see the academy graduate leave, if Arteta isn't going to play him, it could be wise to cash in this summer.

After all, Aston Villa once bid £30m for the midfielder and that sort of money could go some way to funding a move for a new signing who may be better suited to Champions League football in the eyes of the club's Spanish manager.