Arsenal transfer target Moises Caicedo has sent an apologetic message on social media after injuring Gabriel Martinelli.

What did Caicedo say in his apology?

Mikel Arteta and co were dealt what is likely to be the final blow in the Premier League dream as they lost 3-0 at home to Brighton.

Indeed, having just seen title rivals Manchester City win away at Everton, the Gunners then looked out of sorts as goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupinan blew them away at the Emirates.

Their chances of getting anything against the Seagulls suffered a big setback early on in the game when Caicedo flew into a bad challenge with Martinelli.

Not long after, the Brazilian limped off with an injury having lasted just 20 minutes. Now there is a line of thinking that suggests he was fouled as retribution having made a poor challenge earlier on in the game.

Indeed, Martinelli was somewhat fortunate to avoid red after he charged into Kaoru Mitoma's head with his shoulder, smashing the winger in mid-air.

Amid talk on Twitter that he'd made the resulting foul as a way of getting revenge on the Arsenal man, Caicedo has since then claimed that this wasn't at all the case.

Indeed, on his social media account, the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder said: "If I could turn back time I wouldn't have made that bad tackle."

What did Caicedo do to Martinelli?

This whole exchange is made all the more interesting by the fact that Arsenal have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old of late.

Indeed, the Gunners reportedly saw multiple bids in the region of £70m rejected for Caicedo in the winter and are understood to still be keen on landing the £60k-p/w midfielder now.

As reported by football.london, the Brighton star did hug Marinelli and appeared to apologise to the winger as he left the pitch on Sunday afternoon. And this latest social media post certainly suggests he's keen to keep his relationship with the north London club on good terms.

And it seems as though he might need to calm things down somewhat as Arsenal team doctor Gary O’Driscoll was heard talking after the game making some pretty brutal comments about the tackle.

Indeed, he said: “Terrible foul, disgraceful, disgraceful foul.”