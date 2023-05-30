Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Moises Caicedo has been promised he can leave this summer with Arsenal still keen on a transfer.

What are the latest Arsenal transfer rumours?

With the Premier League season now all wrapped up, the 2022/23 campaign is completely finished for the Gunners and minds can now focus on preparations for the future.

Key midfielder Granit Xhaka is expected to be one of the first departures at the Emirates this summer and so a new midfielder or two will likely come in, with Declan Rice a key target.

As well as the West Ham captain, it's known that Arsenal had their eye on Brighton star Caicedo in the winter but failed with a £70m bid.

Since then, the midfielder has signed a new four-year contract reportedly worth £60k-p/w which could mean he's off the market.

However, while speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Roberto de Zerbi will let Caicedo go even though there is no release clause in his deal.

He explained (2:42): "For Caicedo, there is no release clause but Roberto De Zerbi promised him that when in January Arsenal approached Brighton with £60m and then a £70m second bid (add-ons included), he told the player: 'Stay here with us until the end of the season, and we will sell you in the summer'.

"This was the plan, this was promised to the player and so very respectful from Roberto De Zerbi."

Is there a release clause in Caicedo's contract?

It seems De Zerbi will be a man of his word as he all but accepted Caicedo and teammate Alexis Mac Allister will go this summer.

After Birghton's last game, he told BBC Sport: "I think that can be the last game of Alexis and Moises, I'm really sorry. They are two great people and two great players."

"The policy of Brighton is like this," added De Zerbi. "I think it's right they can leave, can change teams and play in a level higher.

"We are ready. We have to find others big players to play without Alexis and Moises."

However, the situation is more complicated with Caicedo, as Mac Allister has some detail in his contract which will allow him to go – though the details are unclear as to how exactly works as it's not a standard release clause.

But as Caicedo doesn't have that, it will be completely up to Brighton if they keep him this summer but after De Zerbi's promise, it sounds as though the door is open for Arsenal to make their move.