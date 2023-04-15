Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal has scouts keeping an eye on young centre-back Nathan Wood.

What's the latest on Nathan Wood and Arsenal?

The Gunners are certainly having a fine season as they push for the Premier League title, and this success will no doubt mean they will be linked with some huge names in the summer transfer market.

For instance, West Ham United and England star Declan Rice has been tipped to make a move in a deal which could cost in the region of £100m.

Despite all that, it seems Arsenal are still trying to line up some potentially lower-profile moves, too. This is proven by their recent links to Swansea City defender Wood.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained his full understanding of the north London club's interest.

He said: "I'm told that Arsenal and Tottenham have sent their scouts to follow the player, to keep an eye on him, because he's a very talented one.

"At the moment, Swansea are still fighting to extend his contract and trying to keep him at least for one more season. So the situation is open, nothing is advanced.

"But remember this name, because Wood did very well on his Under-21 debut with England, and so, one to watch for the future."

Who is Arsenal transfer target Nathan Wood?

Despite his young age, Wood has already established himself as an internal part of the Swansea City lineup this season, playing 35 Championship games so far, keeping three clean sheets from the last four league outings going into this weekend's round of fixtures.

This is all the more impressive seeing as he only joined the Welsh club last summer, moving from Middlesbrough. At the time of the deal, journalist Craig Johns of TeessideLive (via WalesOnline) described the youngster as "a really talented and promising young centre-back with excellent pedigree and exciting potential.

"Although he hasn't quite managed to make that full step-up to regular first-teamer at Boro, he's been on the periphery of that since his debut aged just 16."

He also noted: "He's good on the ball and an intelligent player already."

That certainly sounds like the sort of centre-back Mikel Arteta could be keen on bringing to the Emirates. What's more, the 20-year-old could come in on the cheap as his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, while he only makes about £3.5k per week – though Romano does explain that his current side are working hard to extend his stay, so it is by no means a done deal, particularly with Spurs sniffing around as well.