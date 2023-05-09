Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal are still in with a chance of signing Raphinha this summer amid their past interest.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

It's no secret that the Gunners wanted to sign the Brazilian winger last summer when he opted to join Catalan giants Barcelona instead.

Indeed, Arsenal saw at least one offer for Raphinha rejected by Leeds United before he eventually headed to La Liga in a £55m transfer.

However, it sounds as though he could potentially be on the market at the end of the current season as Barcelona may have to sell some stars if they want to fulfil their transfer ambitions this summer.

Indeed, while speaking on NUFC Matters, Jacobs claimed that an Arsenal deal for Raphinha is "one to watch" as Barca consider a reunion with Lionel Messi.

He explained: (32:10): “To get Messi back, they're going to have to sell other players. Franck Kessie is another one. But again, Barca say they don't want to sell him.

"Eric Garcia might go, Ferran Torres might go, Marcus Alonso might go. They're going to need three or four exits. So there is a window of opportunity.

"I still think that if Raphinha becomes available on the market, Arsenal might be back, because they were really seriously interested in him, before Chelsea hijacked and agreed a fee, and then Barcelona came in and sort of usurped Chelsea.

"So they could be one to watch.”

Will Arsenal try to sign Raphinha again?

Raphinha, who was hailed as "spontaneous", has enjoyed a pretty decent first season in Spain as he's played regularly for manager Xavi, with 45 outings in total - scoring ten goals and providing 11 assists.

With that in mind, Barcelona might not have any huge desire to sell the 26-year-old. After all, it's not as if he's been a major flop.

However, the idea of bringing back Messi to La Liga seems to be an idea that excites the Spanish club very much.

For instance, Xavi recently told the press (via TalkSport): “I have already said that this is his home and his doors are open. He is a friend and we are in permanent contact.

“It will depend a lot on him, what he wants to do in the future, what fits in at the club. This is his home.

“The best footballer in the world and the story would always fit.”

With that being the case, Raphinha – who is reportedly on £210k-p/w wages – could be one way of raising money to fund a move for Messi this summer.

And so, perhaps Arsenal will be ready to pounce if the opportunity arises.