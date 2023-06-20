It was a season that promised so much for Arsenal and Gooners everywhere, a record 248 days atop the Premier League table, last-minute winners against teams like Manchester United and a feeling that they were really going to dethrone Manchester City. Alas, it ended in disappointment.

What's the latest AFC transfer news?

However, with an array of quality players now linked with a move to Mikel Arteta's project in North London, could they finally cross the finish line next season and end their two-decade wait for a league title?

The list of those who could join the club is quite impressive. Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, and Romeo Lavia could all help transform the team from nearly men into champions.

It isn't just incomings, though. To help the team progress, some players are set to depart from the Emirates over the coming weeks.

The name many are expecting to leave is the long-serving Granit Xhaka, a player once public enemy number one amongst fans but now leaves with the love and admiration of the Emirates faithful. The other man linked with an exit is a little more surprising, midfield monster Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian international was one of the side's best players for much of last season. However, his performances faltered as the team around him struggled to cope with the pressure. Maybe that is why Arteta is happy for the player to leave.

Either way, there will definitely be some incomings this summer and here are some of the players who could be signed.

Read on to find out how Arsenal could line up next term...

Declan Rice

The West Ham United man has become something of the club's white whale in recent months, as the stories linking him to the club have felt near enough constant, with there seemingly being very little in the way of actual progress until recently.

In the aftermath of the Hammers Europa Conference League, Irons chairman David Sullivan confirmed Rice would be leaving in the summer window, music to the ears of Gooners everywhere.

Even better news came when transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that personal terms between the club and player were "almost agreed" and a "new bid" was "to be discussed" between the clubs.

The England international would be an excellent signing for Arsenal and would provide some genuine flexibility in midfield. That said, the likely position for the West Ham man, in light of the Partey news, would be at the base of midfield, screening the back four.

It's a position he has excelled in for the East London club, and according to FBref, who compare players in a similar role across Europe's top five leagues, he is in the top 5% for interceptions and the top 17% for clearances, per 90.

He does have more to his game than just defending, however, notably his ability to carry the ball forward, which could mean he occasionally plays in the number eight role.

Romeo Lavia

One of the few standout performers from an otherwise dismal Southampton side this year, Romeo Lavia certainly looks like a star for the future.

Perhaps it's no surprise then that the team with the second-youngest average age in the league would be interested in signing him.

Whilst it would be unlikely for the Belgian to come in and regularly start for the team, he would certainly benefit from being around players like Rice and Jorginho.

Kai Havertz

This was certainly a transfer story many of us weren't expecting to be writing about this summer, Chelsea's Kai Havertz to Arsenal.

However, the more we think about it, the more it starts to make sense.

What has been one of the main problems for Havertz at Chelsea? His inability to find a position to make his own. What's something that Arteta values highly in a player? Positional versatility.

That said, it does look like with the departure of Xhaka, the number eight position will become available for someone else, and that was a potion the German international would occasionally play to great effect during his time with Bayer Leverkusen.

With Rice behind him, he could make full use of his speed and technical ability to be a real thorn in the side of opposing midfielders and defenders.

Jurrien Timber

Another surprising link is to Ajax's much sought-after Jurrien Timber, especially after considerable talk of the Dutch defender joining his former manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

If Arsenal were to get their man, though, it would be a fantastic deal. And they have already lodged a £30m bid, as per David Ornstein.

Timber has been excellent for Ajax this season, averaging a match rating of 6.89, according to WhoScored, across 34 games in the league.

One of the major pluses to this signing would be his versatility - you can really see the pattern with Arteta now - as the 22-year-old can fill in as both a right-back required.

This would allow Ben White to play more games as a centre-half next season and create more depth in both positions.

Arsenal's Potential Line Up

Aaron Ramsdale; Oleksandr Zinchenko, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Ben White; Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli