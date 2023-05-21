Journalist David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal may be looking to sign an "auxiliary" defender who can play both at right-back and as a central defender.

What are Arsenal's summer transfer plans?

Unfortunately for the Gunners, it seems one of the key reasons they haven't been able to win the Premier League this season is due to a lack of depth.

Indeed, when William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu both got injured against Sporting CP in the Europa League, Mikel Arteta's defensive options were dramatically weakened.

And in the time since that game, Arsenal have relinquished their spot at the top of the table to Manchester City, who were confirmed as champions on Saturday.

With that being the case, it's no shock to learn that Arsenal want to add depth this summer but it seems as though one transfer could try and kill two birds with one stone.

Indeed, while talking on the FIVE YouTube channel, Ornstein explained the potential summer plan.

He said: “Now, they may have some young prospects coming through, but it's harder than ever for them to establish themselves. And so, do Arsenal look to bring in somebody at right-back?

"I've heard suggestions [of a target], maybe that can also play a centre-half as well if needed. So yeah, a bit of an auxiliary centre-back, right-back who can play in both [positions] – not too dissimilar to Tomiyasu.”

Why do Arsenal want Mohamed Simakan?

Interestingly enough, one potential target has already emerged as a potentially perfect fit for this particular plan with Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan being linked with a move by journalist Ed Aarons.

The 23-year-old is known for his versatility due to his ability to play at right-back of centre-back – this has even earned him comparisons with a French defensive legend.

Indeed, the Bundesliga's official website noted a similarity to footballing hero Lillian Thuram, writing: "An impressive athlete blessed with pace and power, Simakan is comfortable at full-back or as a centre-back in either a back three or four. He can even play in midfield if required, and that effortless flexibility is one of the reasons he has been compared to France's 1998 World Cup-winning star Thuram."

With that being the case, it certainly sounds as though either Simakan or a player just like him will be a real consideration for the Gunners this summer, and when you look at how defensive injuries derailed their current season, it makes a lot of sense for this particular area of the pitch to be strengthened.