Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal could be set for an "unprecedented" summer if they can achieve all their transfer plans in terms of buying and selling players.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners haven't actually played Champions League football since the 2016/17 season but are guaranteed to finish at least second in the Premier League this time around.

This means they will have a greater need to splash the cash this summer as they will be hoping to be competitive in Europe as well as domestically, having fallen just short in the title race this term.

And with the improved revenue gained from finishing in the top four, the North London club can set their sites on some high-profile names – with West Ham United ace Declan Rice the name on everyone's lips right now.

While discussing all this on his YouTube channel, Watts suggested that this could be the club's busiest summer yet with major players set to come in and depart.

He said: (08:42): "I look at this one, I think it's truly going to be unprecedented at Arsenal.

"If they can sign the players they're looking to sign, they're going to spend, they'll have to spend a huge amount of money – again unprecedented really.

"Just if you want to sign Caicedo and Rice you're going to have to spend near enough £200m to get the pair of them. I don't know if they will or not, but if they want, if they try, that's the sort of money they're going to spend

“And on top of that you've also got to try and sign a fullback, a centre-back, right-sided player. You know, huge money.

"And then get loads of players out as well to bring a lot of that money back in.”

Who will Arsenal sell and buy this summer?

Granit Xhaka looks to be the man first out the door this summer, amid talk of a £13m to Bayer Leverkusen. On top of that, Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Charlie Patino, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson, Rob Holding, Folarin Balogun, Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari, Nicolas Pepe and more have all been named as potential departures too.

Those wages off the books – combined with transfer fees brought in by any sales – could really add to the club's finances as they look to improve the squad depth.

As mentioned before, Rice will be a prime target and midfielder Moises Caicedo could cost well over £70m as Arsenal bid that much for the player in January only for Brighton to turn it down.

Beyond those two, Watts also mentions the possible desire to sign a few defenders and an attacking player – with Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby rumoured recently in the Evening Standard.

All in all, it does sound as though Arsenal, Arteta, and director Edu Gaspar could be set for their busiest summer yet.