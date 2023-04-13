Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there are no negotiations yet between Arsenal and Theo Hernandez despite rumours.

What are the latest Theo Hernandez rumours with Arsenal?

Italian publication Calciomercato recently made the bold transfer claim that AC Milan are in danger of losing their left-back this summer.

Indeed, the report stated that the Gunners could be tempted to make an offer for the 25-year-old that could see Kieran Tierney end up in Italy as part of a swap deal.

And while there is a belief that the Scotland international may be on the move this summer – with Newcastle United linked – a swap transfer with Milan for Hernandez does seem a little far-fetched.

When talking about these rumours on his YouTube channel, Romano certainly poured cold water on the idea as he revealed he's "not aware" of any talks between the clubs.

He also insisted that it would take big money for Milan to sell their key man, saying (3:31): "Also important to mention about left-backs, many questions about Arsenal and Theo Hernandez.

"Guys, at this stage, I'm not aware of any negotiation between Arsenal and Theo, or Theo and Arsenal's people, but also between AC Milan and Arsenal for Theo Hernandez.

"Why? Because he is a crucial player for Milan, they will ask for crazy money for Theo Hernandez. They absolutely want to keep the player.

"They consider him as part of the present and future project. So no official talks to go for Theo Hernandez and at the moment there is no negotiation at all for that position."

How much is Theo Hernandez worth?

In that initial report that links Hernandez with Arsenal, Calciomercato claim that the player could cost as much as €80m (£70m).

On top of that potential transfer fee, he would also require a big wage to tempt him to England seeing as he is currently paid around £87k-p/w by Milan in a contract which runs until 2026.

What's more, he is vital to the Italian giants as Romano mentions. For example, last season he helped the club win the Scudetto with five goals and six assists in 32 Serie A games while operating as an attacking fullback.

He has continued to star regularly this term and even wears the captain's armband at times. So, taking it all into account, it's easy to see why Milan don't want to lose their man.

Arsenal fans probably shouldn't get their hopes up.