Journalist Charles Watts has claimed Arsenal may have to sell William Saliba this summer if he doesn't sign a new contract in the near future.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The French centre-back's absence in recent months with a back injury has severely impacted the club's Premier League title hopes.

Indeed, the defender was a notable absence in draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, as well as the loss to Manchester City, as the Gunners failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those games.

However, they did manage to end that run with a 2-0 win over Newcastle yesterday.

Although, worrying for Arsenal, with his importance to this team so evident, Saliba's long-term future is also in doubt. Indeed, he will see his £40k-p/w come to an end in the summer of 2024 and he is yet to commit.

While talking about it all on his YouTube channel, Watts warned that the Gunners will simply have to sell this summer if the 22-year-old won't renew terms.

He explained: "Mikel has now been talking about his contract, which at the moment remains unsigned...

"Which is a little bit of a sort of elephant in the room type scenario, really, because we're all sort of hoping Saliba gets back fit, plays a part between now and the end of the season. But if not, then he gets himself fit for preseason, so he's ready to go next season.

“But if he hasn't signed a new contract by the end of preseason, it puts Arsenal in a really difficult position. Because he'll only have one year left on his contract, and he could walk away for free at the end of next season.

"So really Arsenal would have to sell this summer. And that is a bit of a horrible thing to think about, because you don't want to be losing Williams Saliba.

"But if he doesn't sign a new deal, if Arsenal can't get this deal over the line and done, then they're going to have to sell him this summer really. And that would be a huge thing for Arsenal."

Will William Saliba leave Arsenal this summer?

Things are still a little hazy regarding Saliba and his deal with some recent reports suggesting negotiations have reached an "impasse". But in more positive news Mikel Arteta has suggested a deal could be close.

Indeed, as per ESPN, the Spaniard insisted this week that the new deal "is about timing, nothing else", which suggests only a few details have to be ironed out.

Even so, if something happens to change the player's stance on the contract and negotiations fail, it would leave Arsenal in an extremely sticky situation.

As Watts points out, Saliba could leave on a free after next season, so this summer would really be the best time to sell him if they want to make any notable money on the defender.

All in all, it sounds like the Gunners really need that contract signed as soon as possible.