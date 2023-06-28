The ability of football fans to play the role of detective in the transfer window will forever be impressive. Whether it is tracking flights, or somehow discovering unreleased photos, they will make sure to find out.

The latest fans to successfully play the role of Sherlock Holmes are Arsenal fans, who have been one step ahead of the club throughout the entirety of the Kai Havertz transfer saga.

With the Chelsea forward closing in on a move across London, those in North London have leaked his first interview as a Gooner.

It's fair to say that the transfer is all but announced by the club.

How much is Kai Havertz costing Arsenal?

Initially making the switch to Chelsea in 2020 for a fee of £71m, the Blues are set to recoup the majority of that fund this summer, with Arsenal reportedly paying £65m to complete a deal.

The move comes as a surprise, given the attacking talent that the Gunners already have at their disposal. Mikel Arteta already has Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Folarin Balogun to choose from next season. Add Havertz into the mix, and he's got quite the selection dilemma.

As Arsenal's return to Champions League action beckons, however, squad depth is far from a bad quality to have. We saw last season just how much a title race against Manchester City took out of Arteta's side, who could have pulled off a shock win with added depth.

Given his reported price tag, Havertz will need to hit the ground running at the Emirates next season, especially after scoring just seven Premier League goals for Chelsea in the last campaign.

Arteta's first job will be getting the German back to his best form and back to the confidence level that he last had after scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

Arsenal fans leak Kai Havertz interview

Taking to Twitter to reveal the interview, Arsenal fans clearly couldn't wait any longer for the official announcement, which is now just a formality more than anything else.

On his arrival, Havertz said: “It's super exciting for me personally. I'm so glad to join this amazing club.

“This club has such a big history and I hope we can achieve lots of things. I'm looking forward to meeting the players and staff, it's going to be exciting."

He added: “You can see the family mentality the team has on the pitch and I guess they have it off the pitch as well. The team mentality in the squad is very, very high and you can feel that. That was one of the reasons why it was so hard to play against Arsenal.

“And, obviously, there are so many talented players and, you know, there’s big room to achieve big things as well.”

Speaking about his experience in Europe, he also said: “I think the Champions League is a special tournament and I think every football player just loves to play there. I was fortunate to win the trophy and you know, for me, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had.

“So to play there again next season with Arsenal is very exciting for me.”

We're sure that the fans will continue to play their role of detective as the summer goes on, too, perhaps saving the North London club a job of rushing to announce players.

Arsenal fans are certainly eager to welcome fresh faces, that's for sure, as they gear up for potentially another rollercoaster campaign under Arteta and co next season.