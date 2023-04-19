Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has claimed that Mikel Arteta must ensure this season isn't a "one-off" as the club plan for future transfers.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners could end this season as Premier League champions. At the same time, with Manchester City breathing down their necks, their campaign could end in disappointment.

However, considering the North London outfit finished fifth last season, it's remarkable that they now sit first with only seven games left to play.

Of course, though, Arteta will hope this is just the start of something special, as opposed to a random peak Arsenal in their trajectory.

To help maintain their status as one of England's best teams again, the Gunners will no doubt look to strength in the summer.

While speaking about possible transfers, Winterburn recently told Football FanCast on behalf of Buzz Casino: "We've been in for Caicedo at Brighton, Rice has been mentioned, so there are so many players linked with the club.

"Whoever Arsenal decide to go for, they're going to be joining a team that has huge potential.

"What Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have to ensure happens is that this season isn't a one-off, they have to go again and this needs to become the norm.

"When you put that proposal forward for potential signings, you look at the ability and age of this Arsenal squad and I think it could have a lot of pulling power.

"Added to the fact Arsenal will be back in the Champions League

"It's wrong to chuck out a few names, but as soon as the season finishes, we will see a lot of names linked with Arsenal again.

"Hopefully it's somebody who has been linked in the past because some of the players rumoured are quality footballers and you think they could be the right fit. But until they come and play, then you never know how it might turn out."

Who might Arsenal buy this summer?

It's interesting that Winterburn says he hopes Arsenal sign someone "who has been linked in the past" while also namedropping Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice.

Evidently, he is a big fan of the midfield duo. What's more, they both seem to be on the club's transfer shortlist if the latest rumours are to be believed.

Indeed, there has been plenty of speculation about the West Ham United captain joining the Gunners – and this was only helped when images emerged of him asking Martin Odegaard to sign an Arsenal shirt recently.

While Brighton ace Caicedo was subject to some sizable transfer bids from Arteta's side this winter, and the £60k-p/w star remains linked with the north London outfit.