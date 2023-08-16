Behind-the-scenes footage has captured the emotional moment David Raya's family witnessed him officially become an Arsenal player.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The big story emerging from London Colney this week is the arrival of the Brentford goalkeeper in North London.

As per The Athletic, the 27-year-old joins initially on a season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent next summer. The Gunners will pay an initial £3m fee, while then in 12 months' time, if they want to make it a permanent transfer, they'll pay a further £27m.

The goalkeeper only had one year left on his contract at Brentford, but has signed a new two-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months, to protect his value with the Bees in case he doesn't end up staying at Arsenal.

It appears to be a good deal all-round (except potentially for Aaron Ramsdale who now faces strong competition for the number one spot between the sticks) especially considering the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Tottenham have all reportedly shown interest in the player at some stage in the recent past.

And it seems as though Raya's family are pretty delighted with the move as well, especially his 91-year-old grandfather Joaquin.

Indeed, as seen in a clip now being circulated on Twitter – taken originally from a video shared on the club's official website –– Mikel Arteta presents the family member with a signed, personalised Arsenal shirt with his name on the back.

The Grandfather jokes: "I'm a bit nervous!" Before opening the gift upon which he adds: "This is my biggest dream."

They then go and take a picture together in a wholesome moment as sporting director Edu Gaspar jokes that 91-year-old Joaquin is "the first signing".

Who joined Arsenal in 2023?

The Gunners have made some pretty exciting moves already this summer, with Declan Rice most notably arriving for a club-record £100m fee (which could rise to £105m).

On top of that, Kai Havertz left Chelsea for their London rivals, and Jurrien Timber arrived from Ajax, making Raya the club's fourth signing in the current transfer window.

Arsenal also got a few more signings in through the door at the start of 2023 in the January transfer window as they picked up another player from the Blues in Jorginho, while also landing Brighton winger Leandro Trossard and Polish defender Jakub Kiwior.

Read the latest Arsenal transfer news HERE...

Arteta and Edu will no doubt hope this is enough to see their side fight successfully in the race to win the Premier League but a bad injury to Timber, could force them back into the transfer market to sign another defender before the window closes.

Indeed, transfers expert Fabrizio Romano has said recently: "Arsenal will explore the market, will discuss internally, Arteta will be involved in conversations because, at the beginning of the market, they looked at the possibility to bring in one more centre-back, a traditional centre-back, more than a versatile centre-back such as Timber who can play everywhere basically in the defence.

"They were looking for example at a player that they appreciate is Aymeric Laporte, this is true. The rumours about Laporte are true in the sense that he's one of the players appreciated by Arsenal, but from what I [have] heard, Man City didn't want to sell one more player to Arsenal; they prefer a different kind of destination for Laporte."