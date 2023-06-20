Arsenal transfer target sign Declan Rice has sent Bukayo Saka a message of support on Instagram after the winger scored a hat-trick for England.

What's the latest on Saka and England?

The 21-year-old was in blistering form for the Three Lions this week as he scored three superb goals against North Macedonia in a 7-0 win.

Harry Kane opened the scoring and later netted from the spot, while Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips also got their names on the scoresheet.

However, Saka truly stole the show with the first senior hat-trick of his career. After the game, he seemed absolutely chuffed, telling the press (via Arsenal): "I will probably frame the match ball but I'll probably hold it in my arms for a few days first. It's a special night, a big win and [to score] a first hat-trick is really special.

"I don't remember the last time I scored three, even at junior levels! It's a decent scoring record but there is always room for improvement."

Unsurprisingly, he also took to Instagram to express his delight with a post, saying: "Honoured to have scored the first hat-trick of my career! Important steps taken towards qualification."

What did Declan Rice say to Bukayo Saka?

Excitingly for the Gunners, West Ham United captain and England teammate Rice was quick to show his love for Saka, sending him a star emoji and adding "boiii" – referencing the player's "Starboy" nickname.

Saka then responded to Rice's own Instagram post, adding red and white heart emojis – likely representing Arsenal.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with the north London outfit over the past few months and is expected to be sold this summer.

An initial bid, reported by Sky Sports to be in the region of £80m plus add-ons, was rejected, with West Ham hoping for around £100-120m.

Arsenal are expected to continue with their pursuit, with another bid of £75m + £15m add-ons recently being made (via David Ornstein) – although it isn't expected to be accepted.

Even so, the reports indicate that Rice is open to the move. This is backed up by how publicly happy he seems to be with his potential new teammates.

For instance, he was caught on camera warmly greeting Saka and Aaron Ramsdale recently and has sent messages to the winger in the past on Instagram – once congratulating him for signing a new contract.

All in all, there's plenty to be excited about for Arsenal fans, and with the international break now over for England, perhaps this transfer can finally go through.