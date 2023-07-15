Declan Rice has confirmed his transfer to Arsenal with an emotional goodbye message and video to West Ham United shared on social media.

What was Declan Rice's goodbye message to West Ham?

As officially confirmed by his now former team, the England midfielder has left the Hammers to join their London and Premier League rivals for a British record transfer fee.

Indeed, West Ham shared their own goodbye message on their website this week, and eagle-eyed readers noted that in a rather salty move, the Irons did not actually name Arsenal once throughout the whole post.

Journalist Charles Watts immediately spotted this and took to Twitter to highlight the fact, saying: "Not a single mention of Arsenal in this statement."

Deputy editor of renowned Arsenal website Arseblog Andrew Allen also noted: "Superbly petty for West Ham to choose not to mention his destination. You almost have to admire it."

Rice on the other hand, understandably, will be a lot more enthused about the move but still had the grace to send a long and heartfelt message to the club where he's established himself over the last decade.

He shared a long message of thanks on his personal Instagram page, while also posting a video too which captured his best moments with the Hammers – including that memorable Europa Conference League win last season.

His full statement read: "I can’t believe an incredible 10 years has come to an end. West Ham has been a massive part of my life on and off the pitch. Saying goodbye is never easy.







"I’ve had some unbelievable highs, none higher than that night in Prague. I’ve also grown as lot as a person, a player and as a captain.







"From the very first moment I captained the side, under the guidance of Nobes, I have felt nothing other than pride & passion. As a captain, delivering that European trophy was the icing on the cake.







"My connection with the fans means everything to me and my family. You have treated us like one of your own since the day I arrived. Thank you.







"Everyone knows how special West Ham is as a club that goes for all managers, coaches, back room staff and of course, my team mates.







"Thank you for some amazing memories and some of the best days of my life.







"Love you all, Love Dec"







You can see the video below:

How was Declan Rice's transfer to Arsenal structured?

According to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, the Hammers will be paid £100m guaranteed over the next two years, while he also explained how they could earn that extra £5m.

On Twitter, he explained: "This is what West Ham are getting from Arsenal for Declan Rice - £100m paid over 24 months, plus possibly £5m of add-ons, which are £1m every time Arsenal qualify for the Champions League and Declan starts 60% of games, capped at 5 X £1m=£5m."

Seeing as Rice is almost certain to be a first name on the team sheet, and the Gunners are currently in the Champions League, it certainly feels as though those bonus add-ons are pretty achievable, so it won't be a shock to see Arsenal ultimately paying the full £105m reported.

For that sort of money, a lot of pressure will be on the 24-year-old midfielder to perform and it will certainly be interesting to see how he develops under Mikel Arteta.