Journalist Charles Watts has expressed his disappointment at Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka after he suffered “brain freeze” and missed the chance to score a great goal this weekend.

What’s the latest on Granit Xhaka and Arsenal?

The Gunners cruised to a routine away win the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they put three goals past Fulham inside one half to keep their lead at the very top of the division.

Indeed, Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring with a fine header before Gabriel Martinelli doubled Arsenal’s lead and then Martin Odegaard made it 3-0 before the break, and that was how things finished at the final whistle.

However, Mikel Arteta and his men could have won the game by a much greater margin and Xhaka could have got his name on the score sheet when a slick passing move saw Leandro Trossard tee him up with only Bernd Leno to beat.

However, Xhaka failed to cap off the brilliant attack as he lost composure and saw the ball simply hit his toe and roll into the goalkeeper's arms.

While speaking about it on his YouTube channel, Watts expressed his dismay, saying (2:19): "Such a shame Granit Xhaka didn't score that shot, just seemed to have a bit of a brain freeze when he went through.

"He didn't know if he should take a touch, or you shoot first time, and in the end kind of didn't either and the chance had gone. It would have been such a good goal, it's a real shame he didn't finish that off but a really fabulous performance from Arsenal.”

Has Xhaka scored more goals this season for Arsenal?

Xhaka has actually been able to deliver a lot more in an attacking sense this season. For instance, he has three league goals to his name this term which is as many as he had in the past three seasons combined.

On top of that, he also has five assists which is two more than the three yellow cards he has picked up in 27 games – proving just how his game has been adapted to play higher up the pitch and be more of a creator than a destroyer of late.

Even still, he hasn’t scored in 2023 so far and his potential rust in front of the net was on full display against Fulham as he just lacked that little bit of composure to finish what could have been one of the goals of the season.