Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal right-back Ben White is "underrated" by those who do not watch the Gunners closely.

What's the latest on Ben White and Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta and his team took one step closer to securing the Premier League title at the end of the season with a vital win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Playing host to the Whites at the Emirates, Arsenal scored four goals and conceded just once as they thumped their opponents 4-1.

England defender White played a key role in the victory as he scored the second goal of the game and completed the full 90 minutes.

While speaking about the defender on his own YouTube channel, Watts couldn't help but sing the praises of the right-back.

Indeed, the journalist insisted that the £120k-p/w star is completely underrated, saying (11:02): “I love Ben White. I think he's so so good.

"He's such an underrated player outside of Arsenal. I think everyone at Arsenal knows how good Ben White is, how good a season he's had.

"But outside of Arsenal, I think a lot of people just don't really appreciate him. And they should because he's one hell of a player.”

Is Ben White underrated?

It seems international manager Gareth Southgate certainly doesn't rate him that highly. After all, he didn't pick him in the latest England squad – although that could be down to a non-footballing issue, as White left the Three Lions camp early during the World Cup for unspecified reasons.

So is White underrated? Well, when compared to other England right-backs, he seems to do pretty well. Indeed, as per FBREF, the Arsenal man has two goals and three assists in the Premier League this term.

This is one more goal and one more assist better than any of the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, and Kyle Walker have managed – not bad considering White played last season as a centre-back and isn't known for his attacking prowess like the others.

He has also made more blocks, attempted more tackles, and completed more take-ons than any of the other three – although he has played that most minutes. The 25-year-old is also yet to make an error leading to a shot at goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold, for instance, has made two.

Perhaps the stat the most stands out is the simplest one. White is the first-choice right-back at the best team in the country right now, having started 27 league games for the Gunners, losing just twice.

With all that in mind, he's clearly one of the best, if not the best right-back in the league right now. So it's fair to say he probably is a bit underrated.