Journalist Chris Wheatley has revealed that Bukayo Saka is set to become the highest-paid player at Arsenal with a new contract now imminent.

What's the latest on Bukayo Saka and Arsenal?

It's been a simply incredible season for the Englishman so far as he's netted 12 goals and ten assists to fire the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table with just 10 games to go.

What's more, he started to establish himself as one of the game's biggest stars, even earning the recent attention of Kim Kardashian – much to the delight of his international teammates with the Three Lions.

However, with his contract set to expire in 2024, there has remained an ever-so-slight doubt about his future with the club with negotiations rumbling on for some time now.

Now though, in hugely exciting news, it seems a deal is set to be announced in the very near future and it will see Saka become the club's top earner.

While speaking on The Chris Wheatley Show, the host explained: "It is all but sealed. Bukayo Saka is expected to put pen to paper on that new long-term deal very shortly.

"It's all agreed from Saka's side. It's all agreed from Arsenal's side. I think it's just dotting the Is and crossing the Ts – a nice British expression there for you. But yeah, I think it's just a matter of time before it's confirmed.

"Bukayo Saka is going to become Arsenal's highest-paid player. And I think many Arsenal fans and many people in the game will agree it's deserved after what he's contributed over the last couple of seasons."

How much will Saka be paid at Arsenal with his new contract?

Seeing as the youngster has the most assists and the joint most goals in all competitions this season for the Gunners, it's not hard to see why he is set to become the club's highest earner.

It remains to be seen just how much he will be paid in this new deal. However, it's incredible to think that before he penned his last deal, he was reportedly earning just £3,000 a week back in 2020 despite already being a key member of the team.

There have been reports that he is on around £130,000 a week now and his new deal will take him to £200,000. However, Gabriel Jesus supposedly is paid £250,000 a week.

With that in mind, if Saka is about to become the club's biggest earner, he really is set for a massive pay increase – though, again, one that is richly deserved.