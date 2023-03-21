A number of England fans have been enjoying a video of Declan Rice and Luke Shaw joking with Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal star's rather surprising recent interaction with Kim Kardashian.

Why did Saka FaceTime with Kim Kardashian?

With the Premier League now set to take a break for the next few weeks, a collection of top players will be heading off to link up with their national teams.

For instance, the Arsenal star as well as Rice and Shaw will be playing for England soon when the Three Lions take on Italy and Ukraine in qualifiers for Euro 2024.

Saka recently arrived at the Three Lions training camp and was met by the Manchester United and West Ham men who took little time in winding their international teammate up.

Kardashian and her family were recently spotted at The Emirates as the Gunners took on and lost to Sporting CP in the Europa League and then took the time to call Saka for a personal message later on.

And so – as seen in footage shared on the official England Twitter page – when the 21-year-old arrived for England duty, he quickly had to deal with a few mocking words from his teammates.

Indeed, Rice joked: "He's been on FaceTime with Kim Kardashian bruv, he doesn't want us anymore."

While Shaw also got in on the act, saying: "He's with the A-listers."

Saka took in all in good spirits as he soon went over to greet the pair and some fans might be particularly happy to see him joking around with Rice. After all, the England midfielder has been widely tipped to join Arsenal in the summer and is understood to be a main target for Mikel Arteta.

Regardless of all that, though, Three Lions supporters on Twitter were quick to add their input on the funny interaction. Here are some of the best reactions...