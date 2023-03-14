A number of Arsenal fans online have been left feeling extremely proud of Bukayo Saka after he was named the men's Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.

What's the latest on Bukayo Saka and Arsenal?

It was a great night for the Gunners as a number of their players won the top prizes at the LFAs. Indeed, Aaron Ramsdale won the goalkeeper of the year, while Martin Odegaard won the best Premier League player, and Mikel Arteta scooped the top manager award.

With Arsenal currently top of the league with a five-point gap over Manchester City in second place, it's not hard to see why their players and manager have been viewed as the very best in London right now.

And Saka certainly is a worthy winner of his award. After all, he has started every game (27) for the club in their pursuit of the league title, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists.

The Englishman beat teammates Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba to the award, while Michael Olise of Crystal Palace and Millwall's Billy Mitchell were also in the running.

When news of Saka's success reached Twitter, it's safe to say the Arsenal supporters were delighted for their man. Here are some of the best online reactions...