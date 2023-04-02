Former Arsenal player Calum Chambers has seemingly aimed a dig at Mykhailo Mudryk with his recent Instagram post.

What happened between Arsenal and Mykhailo Mudryk?

The Gunners looked destined to sign the Ukrainian winger in January only for him to complete a £88.5m transfer to Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk instead.

Since then, however, things haven't worked out to well for Mudryk who is still yet to score from Graham Potter and co after his first eight appearances in all competitions.

In that most recent outing, Chelsea came up against Aston Villa in the Premier League and were embarrassed at Stamford Bridge losing 2-0.

To make things worse, Mudryk struggled to impress as he picked up a dismal 5.8 SofaScore player ratings and was subbed after just 57 minutes.

Perhaps rubbing salt in the wounds, former Arsenal player Chambers then shared a celebratory message on Instagram after the game which included a picture of him getting the better of the Chelsea winger.

He also included the caption: "I love West London. Let’s go!!"

Has Mudryk been a Chelsea flop?

Chambers, who played 122 times for the Gunners in total, likely will still have an affinity with the north London outfit – after all he did join them as a teenager back in 2014 – and so there's ever chance this was indeed a deliberate use of Mudryk in his post.

The new Chelsea man makes a reported £97,000 a week but it's safe to say he's not quite warranted that so far. And fans let him know as much on Twitter, after he missed a big opportunity against the Villans to finally score his first goal.

Perhaps he would have been fairing a little better in England if he'd joined Arsenal instead. After all, Leandro Trossard – who joined this winter instead – has since delivered seven league assists and one goal for Mikel Arteta and co.

While it seems like everyone is pilling in on Mudryk right now amid his troubles, at least former Chelsea star Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink has come to his defence.

Indeed, speaking to Sky Sports after the game he said (via Express) “He needs time. It’s a bad miss, don’t get me wrong. It’s a bad, bad miss.

“But because the boy has come in for £88m or whatever it is, it does not mean the boy is the finished article. It does not mean he isn’t going to miss chances. It’s a bad miss but you need to give him the room to fail, get up and start again.”