Fans online have reacted after learning that the unnamed Premier League star to just surprisingly drop a debut rap track could well be Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Did Eddie Nkeriah just release a song?

The Gunners have had a pretty headline-grabbing season as they enter the final stages of the season still in with a shot at winning the Premier League.

Indeed, despite surrendering a two-goal lead to West Ham United on the weekend to draw 2-2, Mikel Arteta's men are still unbeaten in nine league games and consequently sit four points clear at the top of the table with only seven games to go (although rivals Manchester City have one extra game to play).

Nketiah has played his part in the title challenge too, having scored four league goals this term – including a vital brace in the home win against Manchester United.

However, injury has kept him out in recent weeks as he missed five league games in a row due to an ankle issue until returning as a substitute late on against West Ham.

Away from the pitch, it seems an unnamed football has been fording a career for themselves in the music Industry. Indeed, a video dropped on YouTube three days ago and nearly has 100,000 views at the time of writing.

It has since been speculated that it could well be Nketiah.

One line even says: "I'm seeing seven figures now." Seeing as the player reportedly makes £100k-per-week, he certainly will be a millionaire, so that certainly adds up. What's more, the artist's name is Dide which is of course an anagram for Eddi – as in Eddie.

Fans certainly seem to be convinced it is the 23-year-old striker. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter...

With that in mind, plenty were full of praise.