Emile Smith Rowe reiterated his intention to break back into the Arsenal side next season after scoring in back-to-back games at the Euro U-21 Championship.

The midfielder found the back of the net in England's 2-0 victory over Czech Republic to seal all three points late on, before doing the same against Israel as the young Three Lions look to ease past the rest of Group C.

Up next, England square off against Germany, who lost to Czech Republic last time out after picking up a point in their opening game against Israel.

What's the latest on Emile Smith Rowe?

As the majority of the Arsenal squad enjoyed a season to remember last time out, Smith Rowe endured his most frustrating campaign yet, struggling with injuries, form, and game time.

Left with no choice but to have groin surgery at the start of the season, the England midfielder missed 13 games as a result, while the Gunners got off to a flying start in the Premier League.

With Mikel Arteta's side thriving even in his absence, Smith Rowe struggled to get back into the side - making just 12 appearances in the league.

His absence may have made people forget about his potential, but, ultimately, this is a 22-year-old who scored 10 league goals from midfield just the season prior. If Smith Rowe can get a run of games under his belt, then his top form should naturally return.

The academy graduate's struggle for game time may not be helped by the reported arrival of Kai Havertz. However, even after this development, he has shown signs of life for England U21s.

There's certainly going to be plenty of competition for places at the Emirates next season.

What Did Emile Smith Rowe say about Arsenal?

As you can see by the goal below, Smith Rowe – who is paid £40k-p/w – looks far closer to his best for the young Three Lions, perhaps ready to compete for his place in Arsenal's side.

Speaking after the game, the midfielder told the press (via BBC reporter Alex Howell) about his desire to get back into Arteta's team as well as winning this tournament.

He said: "My main focus is getting into the Arsenal team, but first we want to win the tournament."

You can see the goal (via Twitter) against Israel and the interview that followed below: