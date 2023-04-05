Journalist Charles Watts has accepted that talented teenager Ethan Nwaneri could leave Arsenal before signing a professional contract.

What's the latest on Ethan Nwaneri and Arsenal?

Earlier this season, while still only 15 years of age, the youngster made headlines as he made his debut for the club.

Indeed, when coming on in the Premier League win away at Brentford – aged 15 years, 5 months and 23 days old – he became the club's youngest senior player of all-time, as well as the youngster player to ever feature in the English top flight.

Evidently, then, Nwaneri is one to keep an eye on with expectations already high about his potential. With that in mind, however,r it's no shock that rival clubs are keeping their eye on his progress.

Worryingly for the Gunners, Watts has named Chelsea and Manchester City as possible future destinations with the player's future up in the air as he can't sign a professional deal until he is 17.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said: (3:36) “Chelsea, Manchester City, there's lots of clubs who are chasing Ethan Nwaneri and he can't sign a professional deal until he is 17.

"He's 16 now, he only turned 16 last month. He can sign scholarship terms. But there's clubs that are chasing him.

"And you know it's kind of an open secret really that he could leave Arsenal. We don't know, we're hoping hopefully he doesn't but he could.

"And there's lots of clubs are trying to get him and lure him away before he signs that first professional contract at 17."

What's been said about Ethan Nwaneri?

Considering Arsenal are pushing for a Premier League title with Hale End graduate Bukayo Saka a leading light in Mikel Arteta's team, it's hard to see why Nwaneri would want to leave.

What's more, he is certainly well-regarded within the club which seems to truly appreciate his top talent and sky-high potential.

For instance, Under-18 coach and former Arsenal academy star Jack Wilshere recently suing the player's praises.

Speaking to football.london, he said: "Us as coaches, that's what we focus on with Ethan, trying to give him the best platform, trying to give him a clear head. He has been exceptional in the Youth Cup as well and to be fair, he's been exceptional with what he's been doing, how he's managed school, his GCSEs. He does well at school as well by the way, which It's important - I know that Per really believes in that - 'better people, better players'.

"So for him to manage that, then obviously it is a new world for him, people talking about him on social media, will he stay, will he go? To manage that as well and still perform in the Youth Cup. Whatever he does, I wish him all the best and he deserves it because of the sacrifices he's made."

With all that in mind, it sounds as though Nwaneri has no real reason to leave north London in the near future but perhaps his head will be turned by some exciting contract offers elsewhere once he turns 17.