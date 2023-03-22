A number of Arsenal fans have flocked to Twitter to wish former player Mesut Ozil all the best after the German announced his retirement.

What happened between Mesut Ozil and Arsenal?

On Wednesday afternoon, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to state that he would be hanging up his boots amid recent injury issues.

His statement read: "After thoughtful consideration, I’m announcing my immediate retirement from professional football.

"I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity.

"But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.

"It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs - Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce and Basaksehir - and the coaches who supported me, plus team-mates who have become friends."

He also added: "Thank you to all my fans who have shown me so much love no matter the circumstances and no matter which club I was representing."

In a glittering career, the talented midfielder played 254 times for Arsenal, winning three FA Cups along the way as he impressed supporters with his technical quality and creative skill set - earning the reputation as the "assist king".

However, it's safe to say things didn't end too well for Ozil in north London, as Mikel Arteta dropped him from his side in an attempt to get rid of the German, who was viewed as underperforming while having a mammoth £350,000-a-week contract.

Eventually, he opted to leave Arsenal six months before his contract was due to expire, with the player and club agreeing to a mutual termination back in 2021.

He went on to play for Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce before moving last summer to Istanbul Basaksehir. He ends his career as a World Cup winner, while also winning major trophies in Spain and Germany.

Despite how things turned out for him towards the end of his time with Arsenal, it seems as though many fans will remember him for the good moments rather than the bad.

Here are some of the best reactions...