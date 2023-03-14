What’s the latest on Gabriel Jesus's injury return at Arsenal?

The Brazilian suffered a bad knee injury while away in Qatar with his country at the 2022 winter World Cup. This required surgery to solve the problem, meaning the player’s last appearance for the Gunners came way back in mid-November.

Despite the forward’s absence, Mikel Arteta and his men have still managed to maintain their lead at the very top of the Premier League and currently are five points ahead of Manchester City in second.

However, in a positive update for the club, Jesus was back on the bench at last against Fulham this weekend and even managed to play a part as a substitute in the 3-0 victory.

In fact, the Brazilian had a great chance to score but saw his shot saved by Bernd Leno. While speaking about it all on his YouTube channel, Watts revealed that the striker was gutted after the miss even after the full whistle.

He said (13:02): "He was so disappointed he didn't score. When the players, when everyone left and everyone was celebrating with the away fans, and then walking back to the tunnel you could see Jesus – that chance was still playing on his mind.

"He had his shirt over his head and he was looking up at the heavens, he was so disappointed in himself that he didn't score."

Does Jesus score enough goals for the Gunners?

Before his injury, Jesus was in fine form managing to score five goals and set up six more, meaning he had contributed directly to 11 goals in his first 14 league games.

However, he had failed to find the net in his 11 games in all competitions before the break for the World Cup, and so his current goal drought stretches all the way back to October 1.

With that in mind, he would have no doubt loved to have put that issue behind him right away by netting on return against Fulham but sadly that opportunity passed Jesus by.

It’s not hard to see why he was consequently so unhappy with himself but more importantly, he’s now back fit and ready to help Arsenal in the final 11 league games of the season as they chase Premier League glory.