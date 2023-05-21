Charles Watts has noted that Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus was furious after not winning a penalty after he appeared to be found in the club's recent draw.

What's the latest on Arsenal and VAR?

It was a disappointing outing for the Gunners on Saturday evening as the Premier League title hopes officially ended with defeat against Nottingham Forest.

Indeed, the loss means Manchester City cannot be caught and so will win the division yet again as they continue to dominate under Pep Guardiola – albeit with 115 alleged breaches of financial rules still held against their name.

On the day, it was a single goal from Taiwo Awoniyi, scored in the first half, which was enough to decide the game and so it will come as no surprise to learn that the Arsenal players were desperately scrapping for every decision.

For instance, as noted by Watts on Twitter, when Jesus appeared to be fouled, he remonstrated with the referee in vain as he hoped for a penalty.

The journalist noted: "Not surprised Jesus was angry there. Only seen one replay but looked like a pretty blatant pull back by the defender."

How bad was Jesus against Forest?

Despite the big shout for a spot kick, referee Anthony Taylor seemed completely unmoved and actually booked the Brazilian striker for dissent as he tried to argue his case.

That incident just about summed up the afternoon for the Gunners as they really were far from their best, finishing the game with 82 per cent possession, but only three shots on target – with Forest scoring from one of their only two efforts to work Aaron Ramsdale (via BBC).

Jesus certainly had a day to forget as he grew more and more frustrated and failed to have much of a positive impact on proceedings.

This was noted by journalist Kaya Kaynak in the football.london player ratings as he handed the £265k-p/w striker a 5/10 score for his tame efforts.

He also wrote: "The Brazilian has exhibited a bit of a petulant streak when things have gone against him recently. It was on full display at the City Ground where his impact was once again limited."

While Mikel Arteta and co may be annoyed that this refereeing decision did not go against them, a point against Forest would have surely only delayed the inevitable anyway with Man City so close to wrapping up the title regardless of any outcome at the City Ground.

There will always be next season at least...