Fans online have flocked to Twitter to praise Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus after he delivered a stunning piece of skill in the club's most recent game.

What's the latest on Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus?

It was a huge outing in the Premier League on Easter Sunday for the Gunners as they made the trip to Anfield.

Indeed, with title rivals Manchester City already beating Southampton 4-1 the day before, Mikel Arteta's men were under great pressure to win.

And things got off to a brilliant start as Arsenal took an early lead through Gabriel Martinelli and then doubled it before the 30-minute mark thanks to Jesus.

However, Liverpool ace Mohammed Salah pulled one back and then missed a second-half penalty as the Reds began to build up more and more momentum.

In the end, the pressure told as Roberto Firmino came off the bench to head in an 87th-minute equaliser.

Despite plenty more excitement at the death, the Gunners held on for a draw as the game finished 2-2, leaving Arteta and co now only six points clear at the top of the table.

In the midst of all the drama, however, Arsenal star Jesus pulled off a piece of trickery that has subsequently left fans drooling over his quality.

Indeed, as seen in this video, the Brazilian can be seen displaying his samba roots as he flicks the ball deftly over Thiago Alcantara's head, before juggling it with a couple of sharp touches and then volleying a no-look pass through to Martinelli as the Gunners race off on a counter.

It's safe to say, supporters looking on were more than impressed by this stunning bit of skill from the

£265k-p/w forward.

Here are some of the best reactions online...

The praise didn't stop there...

He certainly got the better of Thiago.