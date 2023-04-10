Journalist James McNicholas has claimed that Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes would be considered a potential Three Lions captain if he was English.

What's the latest on Arsenal and Gabriel Magalhaes?

The Gunners suffered a slight set-back in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Sunday afternoon as they were held to a 2-2 draw away at Liverpool.

Indeed, despite going two goals up thanks to efforts from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, the Reds fought back to level the game before full-time.

And while his Brazilian teammates got their names on the scoresheet, it seems centre-back Gabriel also caught the eye in an Arsenal shirt.

Indeed, while talking on his YouTube channel, after the game, McNicholas was full of praise for the 25-year-old and insisted that he doesn't get enough credit.

In fact, the journalist even went as far as saying people would consider him a candidate for the England captaincy if he was playing as well as he was while eligible for the Three Lions.

McNicholas explained (6:13): “I thought [Gabriel] was very good in large parts today. If he was English, I think we'd talk about him in such different terms – not us but the general football community.

"We would hear words like warrior, leader. You know, he'd be talked about as like a potential England captain.

"I think because he's Brazilian maybe he doesn't get the same level of focus. He's not really a regular international either and I think that might contribute to the way in which he's talked about and discussed.

"But I don't think many centre-halves have been better in the league this season. I thought it was very good again today for long periods."

Is Gabriel underrated?

Seeing as Gabriel has started all 30 of Arsenal's Premier League games so far – losing just three times – it's safe to say he's been a vital part of the table-topping team.

Despite his evident quality, he still isn't that highly rated on the international scene it seems, having yet to make his senior Brazil debut, despite being called up to the squad before.

The £50k-p/w star was praised heavily in the football.london player ratings after this recent outing, with Kaya Kaynak handing him an 8/10.

The journalist wrote: "A rock once again at the back. Practically man-marked Salah while also playing centre-back. Very few other defenders in the league could pull off such a demanding task."

It certainly seems those at Arsenal rate Gabriel but perhaps it's time he's given his flowers on the international scene after another impressive display which saw him provide 53 touches as well as seven clearances, two tackles and three blocks (via SofaScore).