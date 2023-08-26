Highlights Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz struggled to impress in the recent game against Fulham, with the Emirates crowd expressing their frustration at him.

Havertz has yet to score or provide an assist for Arsenal since joining from Chelsea, and his performance against Fulham did little to convince fans of his abilities.

The German midfielder has been under scrutiny and criticism in the media and needs to do more to win over the Emirates faithful.

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz really struggled to impress in his club's most recent game, as the Emirates crowd vented their "frustration" at him after one incident.

What's the latest on Arsenal vs Fulham?

Having won both of their opening two fixtures of the 2023/24 Premier League season, the Gunners would have been feeling confident ahead of their match this Saturday afternoon.

However, Fulham arrived with intensity at the Emirates and got off to the perfect start when Bukayo Saka's poor pass was latched onto by Andreas Pereira, who then beat Aaron Ramsdale from range after just one minute.

The home side did, however, roar back into the game and scored two goals in just a matter of moments to take the lead in the second half. First, Bukayo Saka netted from the spot after Fabio Vieira won a penalty before Eddie Nketiah finished from close range.

Not long after, Calvin Bassey was sent off for a second bookable offence. Even so, the Gunners couldn't make the most of their numerical advantage as Joao Palhinha volleyed in from a corner, and the game finished all square at 2-2.

Just 56 minutes into the chaos, however, manager Mikel Arteta decided he'd had enough of Havertz and gave him the hook for Vieira – who shone off the bench by winning the penalty and picking up an assist.

When you look at a couple of incidents from the game, it's not hard to see why. In one clip, the German attacker could have easily tapped in his first goal if he'd just been more lively in the box – as you can see below.

In another moment, under little pressure, he played a very wayward return pass to Gabriel Martinelli, forcing his teammate to awkwardly stretch just to keep the ball in play – at which moment you could see Declan Rice vent his anger.

And in a further incident, he even somehow managed to miss when the goal was at his mercy.

What is happening to Kai Havertz?

The 24-year-old joined from London rivals Chelsea in the summer for a notable fee of £65m after three years at Stamford Bridge. After his move, he's been under a lot of scrutiny and hasn't managed to really impress yet.

Indeed, the German has yet to score or pick up an assist for the Gunners and this game passed him by again; albeit, he has been playing slightly deeper this season as opposed to when he was up top for the Blues.

After his disappointing display against Fulham, he came into some criticism in the media. For instance, reporter James Benge summed up the mood of the Emirates after one particularly unfortunate moment.

The journalist took to Twitter to say: "That cry of frustration when Havertz misplaced a simple pass felt very redolent of the time when this ground had very little patience for certain players"

What's more, Kaya Kaynak of football.london gave him a 5/10 player rating and wrote: "A difficult day at the office for the German. A few loose passes, one of which particularly angered the home fans.

"Also a bit on his heels when chance to get on the end of crosses came up. Needs to do more to convince the Emirates faithful."

All in all, it was a worrying display for the German as he continues to get used to his new surroundings.