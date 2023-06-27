There's often several signs that we are in that awkward space between the end of the Premier League campaign and the start of pre-season. It's only comparable to the days between Christmas and New Year's Eve. No football fan truly knows what day it is. We're simply just waiting to be guided by the football calendar.

In this awkward period, however, fans begin to show an underrated talent of somehow designing a nicer kit than some of the biggest sports manufacturers in the world manage to come up with.

Some of the concept designs are outrageously good - almost too good to never find their way into the club shop.

Along that line of thinking, Arsenal supporters have been the latest to be left in awe of a concept kit created by a fan, which many believe is better than the leaked away shirt of the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal's 2023/24 kits

Credit where credit is due, Arsenal haven't had more hits than misses when it comes to kits in the last few years. Adidas very rarely fail to leave fans of the North London club disappointed. And the same can be said for their new home shirt.

With a gold trim and classic red combination, it is the look of potential champions. Meanwhile, the added detail of the Invincibles' results embroidered on the sleeve adds that extra touch of class.

Of course, Adidas do have some amending to do with that version, however, after including just 32 of the 38 results. Once that mistake is corrected, the Gunners will have themselves a kit to remember.

We wish the same could be said about the leaked away kit, which could be the worst that Adidas have released for the club so far. The shirt is almost tennis ball-like with the bright yellow primary colour mixed with the swerving black stripes in a bizarre design.

While they touted third kit isn't much prettier either...

If the Gunners wanted to stand out, then Adidas have ensured exactly that. But, if they wanted to sell shirts, then they might be in big trouble next season.

Perhaps they'd be better off hiring the designer who created the concept kit below...

Arsenal fan creates concept away kit

This is far better, isn't it? The kit screams Champions League football with the gold badge combined with the golden trim. Given the gold trim on the home shirt, too, this concept version of the 23/24 away shirt would match up well.

Arsenal fans are certainly admirers of the design, taking to Twitter to voice their opinions. Here are the best reactions...