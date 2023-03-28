Fans online have flocked to Twitter to react as Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner revealed the gender of his baby in an unusual manner while playing for the USMNT.

What's the latest on Matt Turner and Arsenal?

While the Gunners are fighting for the Premier League title, the American shot-stopper has had to wait patiently on the sidelines having yet to play in that particular competition.

Indeed, with Aaron Ramsdale very much the number-one pick for Mikel Arteta, Turner has made just seven appearances in his debut season with Arsenal.

The 28-year-old – who only joined in the summer from New England Revolution and earns a reported £35,000 per week – is very much the backup option, playing five times in the Europa League and twice in the FA Cup, but with his national team remains regular.

Indeed, he started for the USMNT in wins over Grenada and El Salvador. Following that most recent victory – in which he kept a clean sheet – the Arsenal man opted to celebrate in a rather unique way.

In the video above, Turner can be seen punting a small ball which bursts into pink smoke to reveal he'll be having a daughter. In heart-warming scenes, his teammates then all rush to celebrate with him.

After the footage was shared online, fans hopped on Twitter to congratulate the goalkeeper. Here are some of the best reactions...

