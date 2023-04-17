BBC pundit Chris Sutton has been left shocked after Mikel Arteta admitted his Arsenal team were "too comfortable" in their recent draw.

What did Arteta say after the Arsenal match?

It was a hugely disappointing afternoon for the Gunners on Sunday as their hopes of winning the Premier League took a big blow.

Things started to so well for the north London side as they raced to a two-goal lead against West Ham United after just ten minutes.

Indeed, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal ahead but Arteta's men seemed to lose focus and Said Benrahma netted a penalty to get his side back into the game.

In the second half, Bukayo Saka then missed a penalty only minutes before Jarrod Bowen scored to level the game at 2-2.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Arteta seemed to admit his team were complacent, saying: "I think so. Too comfortable just playing around them. And when a team is there [for the taking], you have to take that opportunity. We gave them hope.

When talking on BBC Radio Show 606, Sutton seemed surprised that the 41-year-old manager would accept that.

Indeed, the pundit explained (1:00): "Last couple of games they've let two-goal leads slip, haven't they? And oh look, It's so disappointing.

"What I thought was interesting. Did you hear the Arteta interview, he said they were too comfortable.

"I cannot believe he said that.”

Have Arsenal bottled the league?

Seeing as the Gunners also were 2-0 up at Anfield last week but were pegged back by Liverpool and saw that game end 2-2 as well, it's been a frustrating period for the club.

Indeed, as per the official Premier League website, it's the first time Arsenal have given up a two-goal lead in consecutive Premier League matches, making them only the fifth side to do so in the competition's history.

As a result, Arteta and co are now only four points ahead of Manchester City, despite having played one game more than their title rivals.

Even so, most fans would have bitten your hand off at the start of the season if they'd been offered the chance to be top of the league with just seven games left to play.

What's more, they've now gone nine league games without losing, winning seven and drawing two – so it's hardly been a collapse.

With that in mind, however, things finish, the season should be considered as a campaign where Arsenal have greatly surpassed expectations.

But if they don't win the title, these last two games may well be viewed as turning points.