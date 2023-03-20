A collection of Arsenal fans on Twitter have been left blown away by just how much Oleksandr Zinchenko loves the club after footage emerged of him celebrating a recent win.

What did Zinchenko do after Arsenal beat Palace?

In the Premier League this weekend, the Gunners managed to extend their lead at the top of the division to eight points with a victory over Crystal Palace.

Having just sacked former Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as manager, the Eagles looked pretty lost at the Emirates. Indeed, they conceded four away from home thanks to a brace from Bukayo Saka and further efforts from Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka.

The win now means Mikel Arteta and his side have a considerable lead at the top of the league table, although Manchester City do have a game in hand.

As per usual, Zinchenko put in another fine display at left-back as he picked up a 7.0 match rating vvia SofaScore. What's more, he finished the game with a 96% pass accuracy (47/49), completing two out of two attempted long balls and losing the ball just three times.

It was a near-flawless defensive display, winning three out of four ground duels and 100% aerial duels, making two tackles, one interception, and blocking one shot.

Evidently, it was a good day out for the defender and he was more than happy to celebrate after the game when driving past a pub packed full of Gooners and leaning out of the window to cheer widely.

Zinchenko is well-known to be a genuine Arsenal fan, so it might not be a shock to see him so fired up but his behaviour certainly impressed supporters online nonetheless.

Here are some of the best reactions...