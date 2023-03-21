Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that Rob Holding is a "really influential figure" behind the scenes at Arsenal despite only being a squad player.

What's the latest on Rob Holding and Arsenal?

Up to this point in the campaign, the centre-back hasn't exactly been key for the Gunners on the pitch. Indeed, he has started just once in the Premier League all season.

Incidentally, that came in the club's most recent game – Sunday's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. Holding started that match because William Saliba picked up a back injury midweek and looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

Fortunately, the Englishman performed pretty well and earned the praise of the Arsenal support with fans on Twitter making their feelings known after the game.

Despite this being a rare appearance for the backup defender, while talking on his YouTube channel, Watts explained just how important Holding is to the team behind the scenes at London Colney.

He explained "Clearly, people who were there [at the Emirates] said he played well.

"And he's no Saliba, there's no doubt about it, but as a squad player, I think he's a very valuable, and really, really influential figure behind the scenes. Everyone loves him at Arsenal.”

Will Rob Holding help Arsenal in the title race?

Speaking after the game, teammate Saka exemplified some of what Watts has been talking about. Indeed, he said (via football.london): "I gave him [Holding] a big hug when he came into the changing room because he deserves it.

"He was magnificent. We need that, you know, when he’s coming in to stay at the level that we’ve been playing. He was unbelievable today, so credit to him.”

As per stats given on Sofascore, Holding managed to win four ground duels, seven aerial duels, completed 91 per cent of his passes, and also completed five out of five long balls. With that in mind, it's not hard to see why Saka was so happy to lavish the centre-back with praise on this occasion.

Of course, though, for the most part, the defender hasn't been able to prove his quality on the pitch as he's had to patiently show his value within the dressing room and on the training field.

Now 27, Holding is one of the club's older and more experienced players – having been at Arsenal since 2016 – and while he might not have the potential of someone like 21-year-old Saliba, it seems as though his importance to the team should not be forgotten.