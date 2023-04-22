A number of fans online have been left furious with Thomas Partey after he wasted a late chance for Arsenal by shooting from a ridiculous distance in the club's recent draw.

What's the latest on Thomas Partey and Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta and his side were unable to pick up three points yet again in the Premier League as they were held to a 3-3 draw at the Emirates last night.

Things could have hardly got off to a worse start for the Gunners as Southampton capitalised on an Aaron Ramsdale mistake to score after just 30 seconds. The Saints then doubled their lead after 14 minutes through former Arsenal player Theo Walcott.

Gabriel Martinelli pulled one back but the game looked to be over when Duje Caleta-Car headed in from a corner to restore Southampton's two-goal advantage in the 66th minute.

However, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka then scored two goals in two minutes in the dying embers of the game to give Arsenal a sudden shot at all three points.

With a head full of steam and all the momentum, the Gunners pushed for a fourth goal, and deep into stoppage time Partey picked the ball up with options left and right.

However – as shown in the footage below – the £200k-per-week midfielder took it upon himself to try and steal all the glory with the most ambitious attempt at goal that predictably flew well over the crossbar.

His wayward effort went out for a goal kick and wasted some precious seconds as Southampton managed to hold on for a draw.

Consequently, the Gunners now play Manchester City next Wednesday with only a five-point lead at the top of the table when many would have predicted that being seven points ahead of Friday night's match.

Pep Guardiola and co have played two fewer games, so a win for them would put a huge dent in Arsenal's Premier League title ambitions.

Of course, Partey isn't the only person to blame for the most recent draw, but his poor decision late on understandably infuriated a number of supporters.

Here are some of the reactions...

Some even slammed him for trying to do his best Vincent Kompany impression.

Even rival fans were shocked...