Referee David Coote and his VAR team may have made a big mistake in the most recent Arsenal draw after missing a Declan Rice handball.

What's the latest on VAR and Arsenal?

The Gunners were unable to hold on to a two-goal lead for the second time in as many games as they drew 2-2 with West Ham United on Sunday.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta saw his side score twice inside the first ten minutes through Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard only to then concede two in the remainder of the game.

First, Said Benrahma netted a penalty to change the atmosphere at the London Stadium, before Jarrod Bowen netted an equaliser shortly after Bukayo Saka missed a penalty.

However, if we go back to the first goal scored by West Ham, it appears Rice uses his hand to win the ball off Thomas Partey in the build-up to the goal.

Indeed, as seen in this footage, and this image, there is plenty of evidence online to suggest VAR could have denied the goal.

Did Rice use his hand against Arsenal?

Arsenal midfielder Partey was too relaxed when picking up the ball on the edge of his box and Rice did well to close him down. The ball then quickly fell to Lucas Paqueta who was fouled and so referee Coote pointed to the spot.

However, as the image above shows, West Ham certainly wouldn't have won the ball back in such a way without the use of Rices' hand.

VAR did check the incident but deemed that it wasn't enough to overturn the penalty decision – a call that will no doubt have Arsenal fans feeling pretty exasperated.

Journalist Jack Holmes slammed Partey for his "looseness" on the ball during the passage of play but did point out that it "probably" was "a handball" from the West Ham midfielder.

These two dropped points will no doubt be hugely disappointing for the Gunners, as their lead at the top of the table over Manchester City has now diminished to just four points.

When speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Arteta didn't blame the handball but rather slammed his team for being sloppy, saying: "We started incredibly well, dominated the game, dominated the pitch, and scored two beautiful goals. After that, we made a huge mistake; not to continue playing, to score the third and the fourth.

"We started keeping the ball and giving sloppy passes away. We allowed them [West Ham] transition moments, and did not dominate the direct play. And then it's game on. If you concede the goals that we conceded, the first one and the second one, and on top of that you don't score a penalty, in this league you are in big trouble."