Referee Simon Hooper and his VAR team may have made a big mistake as they missed a possible foul on Gabriel Jesus late on in the latest Arsenal game.

What's the latest on VAR and Arsenal?

The Gunners suffered another setback in their hunt for Premier League glory as they were held to a third conservative draw last night.

Indeed, after picking up just a point from Liverpool in a 2-2 draw and then doing the same against West Ham United, Arsenal repeated the trick against Southampton.

This time, however, instead of going two goals up, they went two behind and eventually had to claw back a 3-3 draw thanks to two late goals from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Indeed, the club captain netted in the 88th minute and the Saints conceded again just two minutes later. Then, with just seconds left on the clock, the ball fell to Jesus inside the penalty box.

As the footage shared on Twitter shows, the Brazilian takes a touch and is about to shoot before an opposition player clumsily bundles him over.

Was it a penalty on Jesus for Arsenal?

The replay shows that the ball isn't won clearly and Jesus is knocked to the ground without getting his shot away. It's the sort of decision where had Hooper pointed to the spot, VAR likely wouldn't have overturned it.

However, the Gunners didn't have any luck here as the referee decided against awarding a penalty and those in charge of the technology didn't feel as though it was a big enough mistake to get involved.

And so, Southampton cleared their lines and hung on to a point. This could prove costly for Arsenal now, as they've failed to extend their league at the top of the table quite as much as they would have hoped.

Indeed, they next travel to the Etihad to play Manchester City just five points ahead of Pep Guardiola and co, despite having played two more games.

With that being the case, the situation is simple. Mikel Arteta and his team almost certainly need an away win on Wednesday night if they are to do the improbable and actually lift the Premier League at the end of May.

No doubt they'll be hoping for a little bit more luck with the officials in Manchester – though they'll also need a vastly improved performance from the whole team.