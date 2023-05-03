Referee Robert Jones and his VAR team may have made a big mistake last night after not awarding Arsenal a penalty for a handball.

What's the latest on VAR and Arsenal?

Bitter rivals Chelsea came to visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening in an important fixture for both teams.

London derbies are always big fixtures, but the Gunners needed to win this one to keep their Premier League title hopes alive, while the Blues were hoping for a first win under interim boss Frank Lampard.

In the end, Mikel Arteta's men came out on top as goals from Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus helped seal a 3-1 win with Noni Madueke netting a second-half consolation.

Despite cruising to a pretty comfortable victory, things could have been made all the easier, had referee Jones pointed to the spot after 27 minutes with the score still at just 1-0.

Indeed, as seen in this footage (originated from Sky Sports) shared online, Leandro Trossard attempts to cross the ball into the box but Chelsea's Wesley Fofana blocks it with his hand.

Did Arsenal deserve a penalty against Chelsea?

As the replay shows, the Blues defender certainly seems to make a movement towards the ball with his arm and when it undeniably makes contact, there is always a risk of a penalty being given.

However, referee Jones didn't seem to spot it live and VAR presumably must have felt as though it wasn't a big enough error to get involved and overturn the onfield decision.

Seeing as the contact is so clear and his forearm is stretched out beyond his body, Fofana can count himself pretty lucky on this occasion.

Even so, this bit of good fortune wasn't enough to help Chelsea pick up a result and manager Lampard seemed pretty angry at full-time, taking a swipe at his players.

He told the press (via 90min): "Chelsea has been a big success for 20 years but at the moment we aren't in that position. In the time I've been here, it's clear to see behind the scenes, on the training ground, the reasons why.

"If you're going to be a nice team to play against all the time it doesn't matter where you go. That won't change overnight but we better get there quickly.

"The passive nature of our game you could attribute to many things. The players certainly care. They are low on confidence, but when you play for Chelsea you have to play a certain way even if you are low on confidence.

"Whatever it is, it maybe doesn't even matter because the only thing that will get you out of it is understanding and working hard. The gap was the other way around for many years."