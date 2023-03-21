A number of Arsenal fans on Twitter have been left in disbelief after seeing just how good Oleksandr Zinchenko is as he displayed his “ridiculous” technique in a recent video.

What's the latest on Zinchenko?

After joining the Gunners in the summer in a reported £32m transfer from Manchester City, things have gone pretty well for the left-back.

Indeed, he has been a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans, playing 21 games in the Premier League as Arsenal currently top the table with an eight-point lead over Zinchenko's former side.

The Ukrainian left-back has already won the division four times in England, all with City, but it's hard not to feel as though this one would mean more to him.

After all, he is a boyhood Arsenal fan and after the 4-1 win against Crystal Palace on the weekend, he couldn't hide his delight as he drove past a pub full of fans and took a moment to celebrate with them from his car window.

With an average match rating of 7.04 on SofaScore, it's easy to see why fans have fallen in love with the consistent displays from the left-back already.

And Zinchenko's ability to come inside and play more centrally than the average left-back – as shown by his heatmap – has earned him a reputation as having brilliant technical ability.

Well, just in case they were any doubters left, the 26-year-old recently took part in the Puma control challenge and footage shared on Twitter shows just how good he is.

On each occasion, after being fired a ball from a great distance, he brings it down with ease with each touch more ridiculous and silky than the last.

