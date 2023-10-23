Arsenal could increase their interest in signing Fluminense's Andre in January, but only on one condition, according to a fresh report.

What position does Andre play?

Andre is naturally a defensive midfielder who has worked his way up through his club’s various youth ranks to get promoted to the senior fold, and he’s so far made a total of 158 appearances across all age levels (Transfermarkt - Andre statistics).

The Brazil international still has another three years remaining on his deal at the Maracana Stadium (Fluminense contracts), but having firmly established himself as Fernando Diniz’s best-performing defensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Fluminense statistics), he’s been attracting interest from the Premier League.

This Is Anfield recently reported that the Gunners and Mikel Arteta are expected to compete against Liverpool for the signing of the 22-year-old, with the same outlet claiming that Edu has already visited his target’s training ground to make further assessments of his own.

According to Football Insider, who have shared a transfer update on Andre, Arsenal are willing to increase their pursuit of the talented prospect ahead of January, but only if they are able to sanction the sales of two of their own senior squad members first.

“Arsenal could step up their interest in Fluminense midfielder Andre if they are able to move first-teamers on in January, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed the likes of Jorginho and Thomas Partey are the subject of interest and could move on in the mid-season window.

"Departures for either player could see Arsenal rival Liverpool for the signing of Andre – but exits will have to be sanctioned before Mikel Arteta’s side make their move.”

How good is Andre of Fluminense?

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Andre is a “leader” for the way he dictates the play from the centre of the park, and he’s made an absolutely outstanding start to the new campaign, particularly in the defensive aspect of his game.

Sponsored by Nike, Diniz's £16k-per-week earner (Fluminense salaries) has won 33 out of his 46 tackles made so far this term, which is not only the highest number but also the best success rate throughout the whole of his squad (FBRef - Fluminense statistics). And that's not to mention his calmness and composure on the ball, as he's currently recording a 94.8% pass success rate.

Andre - Strengths Andre - Weaknesses Andre - Style Of Play Passing Aerial duels Likes to shoot from distance Dribbling Likes to dribble Through balls Likes to play short passes Concentration (All data via WhoScored)

In addition, Andre is a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including four roles in the middle and even as a centre-back, so his ability to adapt to the manager’s demands when it comes to altering formation or team selection is another attribute that would make him a fantastic acquisition for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.