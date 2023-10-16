Whilst Arsenal have returned to Europe's elite on the pitch, with Mikel Arteta guiding his side back into the Champions League and in the discussion for the Premier League title, the work that the Gunners have done off the pitch also deserves high praise, with the recruitment team getting things fairly spot on these days, welcoming the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Declan Rice in recent years.

Their form off the pitch doesn't look set to come to an end anytime soon, either, with reports suggesting that they are interested in rivalling Liverpool for one particular target.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners have been rewarded ever since they started getting things right in the transfer window, going from top-four failures to title challengers in an astonishing transition last season. They have not slowed down under Arteta, either, remaining unbeaten after eight games in the current campaign, and even laying down a marker by defeating champions Manchester City.

If Arsenal are to compete for silverware once more, then January could be a crucial turning point, especially if they beat Liverpool to the signature of their midfield target. The latest Andre Trindade transfer news, relayed by This is Anfield, has claimed that the Gunners are interested in signing the midfielder. According to reports, Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has even visited the Fluminense training ground, which has only added fuel to the fire.

The official reason for the visit was to learn about the Fluminense youth development process and to continue the strong partnership between the clubs. The fact that Andre is a Fluminese player makes Edu's visit all the more interesting, however, especially given the recent rumours. The Serie A season in Brazil ends in December, potentially allowing Andre to make a January departure from his current side.

How has Andre performed this season?

Despite Fluminense sitting frustratingly sixth in Serie A, Andre has still left many impressed with his performances, doing enough to earn his first two caps for the Brazil national team. Based on Andre's stats, it's clear that the Brazilian is one of the best in his position in his league, too, and has even outperformed some current Arsenal midfielders.

Player Interceptions Per 90 Progressive Passes Take-ons Completed Andre 1.31 6.57 1.41 Kai Havertz 0.51 4.12 0.20 Fabio Vieira 0.95 4.76 0.95

It's no surprise, then, given the numbers, that Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly battling it out to sign Andre, with a keen eye on the January transfer window. The 22-year-old has earned plenty of praise during his time in Brazil, too, including from journalist Fernando Campos, who said:

"Pressure and playing with the confidence of someone who knows they are different. Get out of the way and make the team work. André Trindade is the best midfielder in the country and is a monster of a player."

With that said, it looks as if Andre is one to keep an eye on in the coming months, with Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly set to do battle for his signature in January.