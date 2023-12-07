Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu have personally identified a new "major" transfer target as they look to shore up another area.

Gunners make 2024 transfer plans

Widespread reports have indicated that the Gunners are aiming to strengthen two key positions in the squad next year - centre-midfield and striker. Thomas Partey's reoccurring injury problems, combined with the lack of a natural out-and-out goalscorer, have prompted rumours that the likes of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz and Brentford star Ivan Toney are wanted by Arteta.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Arsenal are set to bid for Luiz, despite Villa's unwillingness to sell, as the north Londoners look to reinforce their options in the middle of the park. Meanwhile, it is believed that Toney's agents have already held talks with Arsenal and other interested sides, as the Englishman makes a push to leave in the January window.

The 27-year-old, who bagged 20 league goals last season, is currently serving a ban for alleged gambling breaches but looks set to return in mid-January - which would be a prime time for him to boost Arsenal's title chase.

Their dramatic 4-3 win over Luton most recently has propelled Arsenal to the top of the Premier League, but to keep improving as a squad, both Arteta and Edu are working in tandem to upgrade the former's options.

"I'm never ever going to sign a player which Mikel is not comfortable with, never. That's not my style and for sure it's not the Arsenal style," said Edu in an interview with Sky Sports last year.

"If we decide to work together then the decision needs to be together. It's not Mikel's signings, it's not Edu's signings, it's the Arsenal signings so that for me is the most important thing for people to understand.

"I always say people sometimes give the credit to me or to Mikel, but the credit has to go to Arsenal."

Arteta and Edu identify new "major" target in Frimpong

Now, according to a report by Football Transfers, both men and Arsenal have identified a new major target in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong has been linked with Arsenal recently, but it appears he is now a fresh name near the top of their agenda heading into 2024. This comes as Arteta doesn't see either Takehiro Tomiyasu or Ben White as viable future right-backs, leading to Arsenal's interest in Frimpong as a long-term replacement for both men in the position.

Arteta and Edu have apparently earmarked the 22-year-old as a "specialist" full-back option who can also move into the midfield when required.

Jeremie Frimpong strengths (via WhoScored) Dribbling Key passes Defensive contribution

Frimpong has been praised for his performances in Germany by members of the press.

“At Leverkusen, he plays together with Moussa Diaby on the right side and together they form probably the fastest duo in the Bundesliga,” said journalist Dennis Melzer.

“Leverkusen's attacking play is mostly via the right side. And although opponents try to focus their play on the two of them, Diaby and Frimpong regularly get through.

“Frimpong is also enormously dangerous in front of goal for a nominally ‘defensive’ player. You just have to look at his stats - eight goals in Bundesliga.”