Arsenal could sign a striker who's scored 36 goals this season for "a lot less" than his rumoured value, according to one journalist this week.

Edu seeking new centre-forward for Arsenal this summer

The Gunners have been in fine goalscoring form since the turn of 2024, netting 33 league goals in their last eight top flight matches and averaging over four goals per 90 minutes in that time.

In an attacking sense, they're the team to beat right now, as manager Mikel Arteta seeks to win Arsenal their first league title in 20 years.

However, regardless of their imperiousness going forward, it is still the belief that sporting director Edu and Arsenal chiefs wish to bring in a new centre-forward this summer.

Indeed, as backed by reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal want to spend "important money" on a new striker and new centre-forward this summer.

“The expectation is for Victor Osimhen to go, this is a very clear message that we are getting," said Romano recently.

Arsenal's top scorers in the league this season Goals Bukayo Saka 13 Kai Havertz 8 Leandro Trossard 7 Declan Rice 6 Gabriel Martinelli 6

“So the idea is for Victor Osimhen to try a new chapter, we know there is interest since a long time from Chelsea, there is interest also since long time from Arsenal, we heard about [Viktor] Gyokeres, Arsenal are monitoring different strikers.

“Let’s see if Osimhen will be too expensive because Arsenal want to do a very big investment also in the midfield. Keep an eye on Arsenal this summer because in the midfield and in the striker position they want to invest important money.”

The message is clear - Arsenal supporters can expect their side to at least attempt a marquee striker signing later in the year.

As mentioned by Romano, Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres is a name well and truly on Edu's radar. The Sweden international has enjoyed the season of his life since joining Sporting from Coventry City last summer.

He's bagged a sensational 36 goals in all competitions this term, which has alerted top clubs from all over Europe, including Arsenal.

There have been repeated suggestions that Edu and co are leading the way to sign Gyokeres, with another update coming to light this week.

Arsenal could sign Gyokeres for "a lot less" than release clause

According to journalist Steve Key, speaking on KS1TV, Arsenal could do a deal for Gyokeres at "a lot less" than his £85 million release clause.

“Yeah, I think there’s talk that they could get him for less than the release clause," said Kay.

"I heard that today someone I was talking to said that they could get him for a lot less than his release clause is."

Called "unplayable" by former Coventry City teammate Maxime Biamou, Gyokeres has certainly lived up to that tag with his performances over 2023/2024.