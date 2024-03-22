Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could opt to let go of a "special" squad member who "loves" the club, with the Gunners looking set for a busy transfer window.

Edu's transfer plans as Arsenal target major signings

Sporting director Edu, regardless of the outcome of Arsenal's title race this season, is making plans to back Arteta in the summer market.

It is believed that a new striker and midfielder are top of the agenda for Arsenal when it comes to new signings, and they've been repeatedly linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres this week.

However, to stay within FFP regulations and PSR rules, the club may also have to shift certain members of the squad to make room financially.

There are a few players who seem likely to head for the exit door in this respect, including defender Cedric Soares, midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho as things stand, who all look set to leave upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.

Arsenal contracts expiring within next two years Date Jorginho June 30, 2024 Mohamed Elneny June 30, 2024 Cedric Soares June 30, 2024 Karl Hein June 30, 2024 Thomas Partey June 30, 2025

Thomas Partey has also been tipped to leave Arsenal fairly regularly, while uncertainty surrounds the future of young midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. Partey's suffered from reoccurring injury problems this season, while Smith Rowe hasn't been able to battle his way into Arteta's starting XI.

Another who could leave sooner rather than later is forward Reiss Nelson. The 24-year-old, who attracted interest from AC Milan last year, ended up penning a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, but has since gone on to make just 14 substitute appearances in the league with zero starts this season.

Reiss Nelson likely to leave Arsenal this summer

According to journalist Charles Watts, speaking to CaughtOffside, Nelson is a likely departure from Arsenal in the summer window, coming after reports that his price tag is set at between £25-30 million.

“I think Reiss Nelson will go this summer and don’t think he will be the only academy product to do so,” Watts said.

“Arsenal need to bring in some cash to help boost the finances and the likes of Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe will all generate interest. Nelson was very close to leaving last summer when his old deal was running out. Brighton were very interested, as were AC Milan. I’ve been told the offer from Milan was a really appealing one to the winger and there were many at Arsenal who believed that he would end up moving to Italy.

“But Nelson loves Arsenal and Mikel Arteta was happy with the performances he produced over the second half of last season. Arsenal didn’t want to lose him on a free and so they pushed for him to sign a new deal and ultimately he decided to stay put.

“However, I don’t think that means he will definitely stay this summer. Interest remains in Nelson from several Premier League clubs. I don’t think Brighton have gone away and if a good bid comes in from them or anyone else, I think Arsenal will take it and look to invest that money elsewhere. It just feels like the right time for Nelson to move on now and kick on in his career.”

Called a "special player" by Arteta, Nelson's future seems far away, as there is arguably just too much attacking quality in the Arsenal squad for him to get a regular look-in.