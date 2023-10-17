Arsenal have recently been linked with a move for Royal Antwerp gem Arthur Vermeeren, and a new report has now delivered an encouraging update in their pursuit ahead of January.

Who is Arthur Vermeeren?

Vermeeren is naturally a central midfielder who has plied his trade at the Bosuilstadion since his childhood days, having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team, where he’s made a total of 49 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Vermeeren statistics).

The Belgium international still has another three years remaining on his deal (Royal Antwerp contracts), but having established himself as Mark Van Bommel’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.29 (WhoScored - Royal Antwerp statistics), he’s grabbed the attention of Edu and Mikel Arteta.

Last week, 90min reported that the Gunners, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City had all been in contact to enquire about a deal for the 18-year-old ahead of the new year, but if the following update is to be believed, the former are, as it stands, the favourites to bring the teenager to the Premier League.

According to Spanish outlet Sport (via TEAMtalk), sharing a transfer update on Arthur Vermeeren, Arsenal are the current "frontrunners" to sign the talisman from Antwerp in January.

Barcelona have also now entered the running for the talented prospect alongside the previously mentioned top-flight clubs, but it's stated that they will find it difficult to get a deal over the line due to the N7 outfit being in pole position, and Arteta "really likes" his target.

The Emirates Stadium side are therefore willing to splash the cash to secure the youngster's services and would be happy to pay between £15-20m, though there is a chance this price could rise if he was to be in demand.

How good is Arthur Vermeeren?

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Vermeeren is “indispensable” due to the way he manages to dictate play in the centre of the park, and it’s fair to say that he’s made an impressive start to this season in the final third, having posted five assists and one goal in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Vermeeren - Strengths Vermeeren - Weaknesses Vermeeren - Style Of Play Passing Aerial duels Likes to do layoffs Chance creation Likes to play short passes Does not dive into tackles

The Lier native would also be able to provide the boss with some welcomed versatility having previously been deployed slightly deeper in defensive midfield and out on the right-hand side alongside his usual role in the circle, which will no doubt be yet another attribute that Arteta will find attractive.

In addition, Vermeeren knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured three trophies during his time at Antwerp, therefore, he could match the winning mentality of the young squad at Arsenal.