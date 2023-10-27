Arsenal are now expected to make an offer to sign one 23-year-old star who former defender Bacary Sagna says is perfect for them.

Arsenal transfer targets - explained

The Gunners remain unbeaten over an imperious run of early-season form, which has seen them win six out of a possible nine Premier League games. Indeed, manager Mikel Arteta appears in good stead to challenge for another title, but reports suggest Arsenal are still plotting to strengthen in key areas next year. They apparently want to sign a new striker, leading to serious interest in Brentford star Ivan Toney, while Wolves winger Pedro Neto is also one of Arsenal's rumoured transfer targets.

Amid doubts surrounding the future of midfielder Thomas Partey, who is apparently growing frustrated with his new role at the club, the north Londoners could also move for a new man in the engine room. Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, Fluminese's Andre and Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren are the players linked with Arsenal most recently in that regard.

A new right-back, according to reports, may also be on the cards. Arteta, thanks to summer signing Jurrien Timber's long-term injury, has even been forced to play Partey as a makeshift option on occasion. Luckily, though, Ben White has dazzled at points as another makeshift option for the full-back area. Sky Sports pundit and former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell lavished praise on White for his excellent display against Man City just before the last international break.

"Ben White bodied him, Ben White pocketed him," said Campbell.

"That just shows the trajectory of Ben White, he’s a centre-back at right-back and I think he’s grown in that position. Ben White has been outstanding, the clean sheet is for the goalkeeper and the back four, that’s their hat-trick. Ben White as I say is going from strength to strength, the way he plays, he’s not gung-ho, it makes us so much more solid because you have to respect the space against Manchester City.”

Arsenal set to make Boey bid

Despite White's performances and Timber's pending return, it is believed that Arsenal will make an offer for Sacha Boey. The Galatasaray defender, according to Sporx (via Sport Witness), is attracting real interest from Arteta and co heading into the January transfer window. Boey, who's started nine Turkish Super Lig games so far this season, was a target for them in the summer but a move failed to materialise.

However, the Frenchman is "once again admired" by Arsenal and they're expected to lodge a bid of around £17 million this winter. It's currently unclear whether that amount would be enough to tempt Galatasaray, with Boey's contract not set to expire till 2025.

Back in June, the player did admit it was "flattering" to be linked with Arsenal.

“I’m a Galatasaray player, but I have much bigger ambitions. I think they’ll understand me and will respect this because I’ve never cheated. You only have one career, you need to go all out. Arsenal’s interest is very flattering. The Premier League is the league I’m aiming for. We’ll therefore see what will happen.” he told So Foot.